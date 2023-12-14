Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $141.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Franco-Nevada traded as low as $104.75 and last traded at $104.83, with a volume of 112699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.19.
FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franco-Nevada
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Trading Up 5.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.