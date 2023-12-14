Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $141.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Franco-Nevada traded as low as $104.75 and last traded at $104.83, with a volume of 112699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.19.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 137,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

