Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on January 12th

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Franklin Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of BEN opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,893,207 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $95,695,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 62.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 343,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,109 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

