Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on January 12th

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Franklin Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BEN opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.
Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources
In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,893,207 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $95,695,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 62.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 343,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,109 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
