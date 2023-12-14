Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$18.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Freehold Royalties traded as low as C$12.82 and last traded at C$12.83, with a volume of 127052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.19.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRU. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.75.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 14.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 118.68%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

