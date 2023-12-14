FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Up 2.2 %

FRP Advisory Group stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £348.79 million, a PE ratio of 2,720.00 and a beta of 0.42. FRP Advisory Group has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 164 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

