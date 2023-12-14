fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $3.12

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.20. fuboTV shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 3,676,911 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FUBO

fuboTV Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $320.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.51 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 75.63% and a negative net margin of 28.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.