FY2023 EPS Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report released on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.11. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JLL. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $174.06 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $188.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day moving average of $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,562,000 after purchasing an additional 468,749 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,574,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

