FY2023 EPS Estimates for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Raised by Analyst

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Motorola Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $10.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.38. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $10.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.96 EPS.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $326.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.42. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $251.00 and a 1 year high of $329.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.