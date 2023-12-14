FY2023 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,924. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

