Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 2,801 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $343.64 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $343.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.79 and its 200 day moving average is $310.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

