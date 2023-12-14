Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 2,282 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,856 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Visa by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.19.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $262.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $262.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,311 shares of company stock worth $17,763,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

