GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.24

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 335702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get GDS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GDS

GDS Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in GDS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of GDS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.