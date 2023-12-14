Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 3,000 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,309.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.89. Security National Financial Co. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $80.24 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the third quarter worth $96,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the third quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

