Gladstone Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $457.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 49.37% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLAD

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.