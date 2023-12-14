Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 3,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOD. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after buying an additional 522,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Featured Articles

