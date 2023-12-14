Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of LANDP stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.94. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $21.50.
About Gladstone Land
