Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 388.6% in November

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 388.6% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Great Pacific Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Great Pacific Gold stock opened at 0.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.34. Great Pacific Gold has a fifty-two week low of 0.21 and a fifty-two week high of 0.58.

Great Pacific Gold Company Profile

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Australia. Its projects include the Arau Project located in the Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province; and the Kesar Creek Project and Wild Dog Project located in Papua New Guinea.

