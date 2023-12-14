Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Green Dot Stock Performance

GDOT opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $493.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $348.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in Green Dot by 3,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Green Dot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

