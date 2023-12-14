Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. The company had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 151.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 231,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 139,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $266,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

