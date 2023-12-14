Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Down to $48.89

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.89, but opened at $47.72. Hasbro shares last traded at $48.62, with a volume of 689,586 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

