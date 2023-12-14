HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in HDFC Bank by 5.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,241,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,336 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,482 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in HDFC Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,686,000 after acquiring an additional 649,639 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $65.89 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

