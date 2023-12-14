Head-To-Head Survey: Autogrill (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) & Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Autogrill (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Free Report) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Autogrill and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autogrill 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Autogrill.

This table compares Autogrill and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autogrill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.27 billion 0.14 -$77.80 million ($3.25) -3.53

Autogrill has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Profitability

This table compares Autogrill and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autogrill N/A N/A N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -4.01% -3,110.13% -4.21%

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats Autogrill on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autogrill

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company operates through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets. It manages a portfolio of approximately 300 brands directly or under license. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy. Autogrill S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Dufry AG.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

