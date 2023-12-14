Headinvest LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Headinvest LLC lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

