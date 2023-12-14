Headinvest LLC Sells 487 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

