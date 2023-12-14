Headinvest LLC Sells 8,695 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Headinvest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA
In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $33.33 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
Read More
