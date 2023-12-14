Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,636,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 828% from the previous session’s volume of 284,265 shares.The stock last traded at $25.27 and had previously closed at $24.81.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $8,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,022,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,373,000 after purchasing an additional 472,968 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

