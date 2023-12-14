HSBC Begins Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
