Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Update

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,343,600 shares, a growth of 502.5% from the November 15th total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huatai Securities Trading Down 10.2 %

OTCMKTS HUATF opened at 1.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.25. Huatai Securities has a twelve month low of 1.12 and a twelve month high of 1.25.

Huatai Securities Company Profile

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd., a security company, provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

