HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Up to $501.70

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $501.70, but opened at $512.81. HubSpot shares last traded at $509.09, with a volume of 49,229 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.62.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,659,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,659,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,886,509. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

