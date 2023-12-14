Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Humana by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 10.6% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $488.22 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Humana

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.