Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 49.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Report on HBAN

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.