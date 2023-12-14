Idaho Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,415 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.37 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

