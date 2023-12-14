Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Now Covered by Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.90.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $126.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.25. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

