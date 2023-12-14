ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.11. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 393,040 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
