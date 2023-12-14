ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.11. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 393,040 shares traded.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 5.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 544,929 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

