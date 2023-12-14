Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $15.09

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $14.51. Indivior shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 4,556 shares trading hands.

Indivior Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Indivior had a positive return on equity of 370.37% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Indivior

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

