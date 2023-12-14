Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Buys 1,350 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joey Agree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Joey Agree purchased 4,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.10 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00.

Agree Realty Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,941,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

