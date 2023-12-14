Insider Buying: Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) CEO Acquires $99,960.00 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 262,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,294.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 2,571.64% and a negative net margin of 2,079.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 57.4% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 676,404 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $6,872,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 81.2% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 686,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 307,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth $664,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

