Insider Buying: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Buys C$79,275.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,275.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Sime Armoyan bought 23,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,956.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 28,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,725.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 3,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

On Thursday, November 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 5,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Sime Armoyan acquired 8,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Sime Armoyan acquired 23,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,480.75.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$5.10 and a twelve month high of C$5.70. The stock has a market cap of C$339.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

