Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $298,400.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2023

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,031,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,816,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $25,308.00.
  • On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.
  • On Thursday, September 14th, Yoav Landman sold 12,352 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $346,226.56.

JFrog Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FROG opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 0.76. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 148.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.