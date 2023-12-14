Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $298,400.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,031,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,816,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $25,308.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Yoav Landman sold 12,352 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $346,226.56.

Shares of FROG opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 0.76. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 148.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

