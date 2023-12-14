Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $66,532.20 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Michael Lynton sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $66,532.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snap Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 131,308 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,584,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 278,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

