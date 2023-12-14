Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $66,532.20 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Michael Lynton sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $66,532.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Snap Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of SNAP opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
