Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells $76,532.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UMB Financial Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.43.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

