Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$70,250.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$200.64 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$169.72 and a 12 month high of C$201.91. The company has a market cap of C$51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$185.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$185.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 9.1302769 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.387 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$176.92.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

