Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $199.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBP. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $146.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.60.

IBP stock opened at $167.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.35. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $84.02 and a twelve month high of $168.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

