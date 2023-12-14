Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 23,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 10,456 shares.The stock last traded at $10.16 and had previously closed at $8.93.

Intchains Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

Institutional Trading of Intchains Group

About Intchains Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

