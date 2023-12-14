Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.