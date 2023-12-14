International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 164.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after acquiring an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after acquiring an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $163.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.16. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

