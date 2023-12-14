Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 516.7% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

