Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 78,897 shares.The stock last traded at $57.99 and had previously closed at $58.04.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
