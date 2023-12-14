Invictus Private Wealth LLC Has $885,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,351 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day moving average of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $350.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
