iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

