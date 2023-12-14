iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $472.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $365.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $472.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.77 and its 200 day moving average is $442.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.